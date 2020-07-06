Lubbock County authorizes gathering of more than 10 people

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish issued a proclamation authorizing people to have gatherings of 10 or more in the unincorporated areas of Lubbock County. He did so in response to a recent executive order by the governor related to coronavirus or COVID-19.

WHEREAS, on July 2, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott issued a Proclamation amending Executive Order GA-28, which mandates that any outdoor gathering in excess of 10 people is prohibited unless the county judge approves of the gathering;

NOW, THEREFORE, I Curtis Parrish, County Judge of Lubbock County, Texas, do hereby declare that, pursuant to Governor Abbott’s Proclamation dated July 2, 2020, Lubbock County citizens are free and permitted to have outdoor gatherings in excess of 10 persons, and encourage all citizens of Lubbock County to follow all CDC guidelines and adhere to practical distancing and protocols.

SIGNED this 6th day of July , 2020.

Curtis Parrish, Lubbock County Judge

CORRECTION: The headline and first sentence of this article have been corrected.

