Lubbock County set to receive biological material from NAAG in March

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County is expected to receive biological matter from National Autopsy Assay Group in early March after being at odds with them for months.

When NAAG’s contract with Lubbock County was terminated in September 2019, the company vacated the building but kept possession of biological material that belonged to Lubbock County.

The material is currently being held at NAAG’s San Diego headquarters.

Dr. John Lang became Lubbock County’s newest medical examiner in October. Lang announced that he was committed to regaining procession of the biological material along with nearly 200 uncompleted autopsy reports also in the procession of NAAG.

“We need to go and check off everything that belongs to us, sign off that it belongs to us, make sure it gets packed appropriately, and then make sure it’s shipped here in a timely and cost effective manner,” Lang said.

This week, Lubbock County and NAAG have come to an agreement to allow a county employee to fly to San Diego and retrieve the material in early March.

Lang said that his office has completed at least 150 of the uncompleted autopsy reports which will allow the Medical Examiner’s office to provide death certificates for waiting families.

“We are one-hundred percent caught up and we will never fall behind again,” Lang said.

