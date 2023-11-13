LUBBOCK, Texas— The Salvation Army announced on Monday Lubbock County Sheriff, Kelly Rowe will kickoff The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday November 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Supermarket located at 11310 Slide Road.

According to a press release, the United Family hosted the campaign kickoff for over a decade. There are 40+ Red Kettle stations in Lubbock and this year’s campaign will include locations in Levelland and Plainview.

Volunteers will “man Red Kettles” at local United/Market Street stores, Walmart’s/Sam’s, Cabela’s and at the South Plains Mall, said the release.

The goal for the 2023 campaign will be to raise $200,000,000 and it will run through December 23. Additionally, shoppers will also see Silent Kettles at various locations all season long.

According to the release, Silent Kettles are “Kettle Stations that are unmanned.” It was established during the Covid-19 pandemic when volunteer resources to” man the Kettles” were unavailable.

“This wonderful community views the well-being and care of others a part of its missional objectives and The Salvation Army is so privileged to share in a missional partnership that changes lives and restores hope,” Major David Worthy expressed. He added that the Red Kettle campaign is “ignited by The Salvation Army, but fueled by the community.”

The release said 2023 will be the 132nd year of the Red Kettle campaign nationally. It serves as the single-largest annual fundraiser for The Salvation Army in Lubbock.

Additionally, Red Kettle donations support a variety of programs and services including providing food, shelter, transportation and more to tens of thousands of West Texans by The Salvation Army each year.