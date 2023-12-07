LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy was rear-ended by a vehicle while on patrol just before 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred in the area of East Highway 62/82 and East County Road 6200, said LCSO.

LCSO said Idalou Police Department and Idalou Fire Department assisted in the crash and the deputy involved was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the other vehicle declined EMS, LCSO added.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was notified and responded to work the crash, said LCSO.

