Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate burglary suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an individual who broke into a South Lubbock business.

According to the sheriff’s department, on February 28, an unknown black or Hispanic male broke into the business off south University Avenue, according to LCSO.

The male was seen wearing camouflage pants, a blue hoodie and a black backpack.

For anyone that may have information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (806) 775-1406.