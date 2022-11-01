LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sherriff Kelly Rowe announced Captain Joe Gilliam was promoted as the new Assistant Chief Deputy of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Gilliam has been employed with LCSO since January 2001.

(Photo: Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office)

(Lubbock, Texas) Sheriff Rowe announced the promotion of Captain Joe Gilliam as the new Assistant Chief Deputy. He assumed the post of Assistant Chief on October 31, 2022.

Gilliam has been employed at the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office since January 2001 where he started as a Detention Officer. In 2003 he then transferred to the Courts Division, 2006 to Patrol, and in December 2012 he was promoted to Captain, overseeing Patrol, Civil, Animal Control, Environmental, Courts, Communications, and Fleet Service

