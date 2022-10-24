LUBBOCK, Texas — On October 14, a dead person was found in the 11300 block of East County Road 7300 around 2:00 p.m., according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have diligently been investigating the case and have now asked for the public’s help in identifying the man found in the field.

You can read the full press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office here:

At approximately 02:00 pm on 10-14-22, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person located in a field.

Upon arrival deputies secured the scene and any potential evidence and notified the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

UPDATE: 10-19-22

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking the public for help in identifying the male subject located on the South Side of ECR 7300 East of CR 3600 on October 14th. Anyone with information should contact Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Information provided may be eligible for a reward up to 5,000 dollars and you can remain anonymous.

The investigation into this incident continues and we will update with more information when available.

End press release.