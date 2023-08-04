LUBBOCK, Texas — Responding to tragedies can be mentally taxing and with more people moving to Lubbock and 911 calls rising, law enforcement in Lubbock County doesn’t have much time off.

This is why the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been a voice at the public meetings held by the Commissioner’s Court this week.

The meetings were held to talk about the county’s budget and Sheriff Kelly Rowe said there’s a few things they really need to see this year.

According to Sheriff Rowe, law enforcement is facing burnout and is being stretched thin.

He said they need more staff.

“We’re already asking these officers to do a challenging and tough job, but then we exacerbate the fact that they can’t get a break,” Rowe said.

This is one reason why Sheriff Rowe is asking the commissioners to consider adding 16 positions to the Sheriff’s Office in this year’s budget cycle.

Sheriff Rowe said they can’t afford to lose any staff to burnout.

“We can’t put ourselves in a position that we’re losing good people, highly trained people,” Rowe said.

But it’s not just about burnout. Rowe said they need more staff to keep the public safe.

The Sheriff’s Office has needed more staff for a while, but the need is especially critical now because Lubbock and its surrounding counties are growing so quickly.

“These are not wants,” Rowe said. “I always find that interesting when that’s kind of tossed out there, rather lightly, these are needs.”

Sheriff Rowe said he hopes the commissioners can see this when they make budget decisions next week.

Ultimately, he is hoping to see fewer staffing cuts and more room for openings.

While the Sheriff’s Office waits on what the Commissioners’ Court ultimately decides, Sheriff Rowe said it’s important for the public to reach out to either him or the commissioners to be heard — whether someone believes the county needs more law enforcement, or not.