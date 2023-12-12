LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash at 10311 CR 2500 at 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday, according to LCSO.

The deputy’s vehicle was stopped behind the bus that had blocking lights and stop signs activated for children unloading.

A driver of another vehicle failed to control her speed and struck the back of the deputy’s vehicle, causing minimal damage to both vehicles.

LCSO said all parties refused emergency medical services. DPS and Woodrow Fire Department were on the scene working the crash.