LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday to a burglary at around 1:00 p.m. in the 6200 block of East Highway 84, according to a release from LCSO.

When deputies arrived, they saw one person taking items from the location, and soon noticed there were more individuals inside the building, according to the release.

One man was located in the building and one female was fleeing the scene on foot.

There were three individuals taken into custody and charged with burglary:

Shawn Littlefield, 30

Monroe Ace Setser, 48

Alexis Agosto, 32

The investigation is ongoing.