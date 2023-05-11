LUBBOCK, Texas — In honor of School Nurse Appreciation Day and Teacher Appreciation Week the United Supermarkets sent flower bouquets to school nurses and cookies to teachers in Lubbock County on Tuesday, according to the press release.

According to the release, the “Two holidays remind everyone to recognize two professions that don’t always get the recognition they deserve.”

School nurses and teachers contribute to the community immensely and impact thousands of children’s lives everyday, said the release.

The president of The United Family, Sidney Hopper, said, “I want to say a sincere thank you to all our educators and school nurses for the job they do each day.”

Hopper also reminded, “We hope our gifts of flowers and cookies will be a small reminder of the gratitude we have for all that they do.”