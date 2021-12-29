Lubbock County to grant millions in COVID relief funds to small businesses, nonprofits and the arts community

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County has opened applications to small businesses, non-profits and the arts community who have been economically impacted by COVID-19.

Back in April the county was granted $60.242 million from the U.S. government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to help communities recover from the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.

Chad Seay, Commissioner for Precinct 4, said the county received about 30 thousand dollars back in April and will receive the other half in the upcoming year.

Seay said the county has tentatively appropriated how much will be allocated to small businesses, non-profits, the arts community and other facets operating within the county through ARPA funding.

An ARPA Tentative List obtained from the Lubbock County commissioner said out of the $30 million the county has received, $5 million would go to small businesses, $5 million would go to nonprofits and $4 million would go to the arts community.

Seay said anyone in need of the funds must apply through the application found on their website. (click here)

Judge Curtis Parish said since they’ve have tentatively decided how to appropriate the funds, it could mean small businesses and others could get more than they originally planned.

“I anticipate that the need may far out exceed the money that we have,” said Parrish, “but I will tell you this, –and make this a promise — that if it comes to pass that we need more money to help our small businesses, we will find it and will get that.”

The deadline for submitting applications is January 31, 2022.