LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners unveiled a new portal to access jail records on Monday, the first fix to issues that had local attorneys concerned about accessibility to public records last August.

“One of the aspects of our software conversion that was causing a lot of headaches was this portal,” County Judge Curtis Parrish said. “What we received today was an announcement by the IT department that they have corrected that. As of this morning, our jail roster is now fully online. Anybody can search for whoever is in jail currently, who was released in the last couple of days, who was booked in today. I believe it to be a very user-friendly, interactive service.”

The IT department designed this revamp and built it to respond to the judicial community’s requests.

“This has nothing to do with the Tyler product. This is built in-house by us,” county IT director Isaac Badu said.

Since the county converted its records system to Tyler Technologies in August 2021, criminal defense attorneys had issues accessing timely and accurate information about who is in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center. Some said that has delayed the administration of justice and even caused their clients to remain in jail longer than necessary.

Attorneys in various practice areas and members of the public also had difficult accessing judicial records through the county’s Odyssey system. Parrish said he is still awaiting approval from the District Attorney’s office to bring those records fully online.

“That’s likely to be an ongoing thing. The ball is in their court,” he said. “As soon as we get [approval], we will make sure to get that portion of the portal on instantly.”

For now, the county said officials received positive feedback from lawyers regarding the updated jail records system.

“I’ve had a couple attorneys in my office previewing it. They are ecstatic,” Judge Parrish said. “It now offers them that one thing they were really looking for. They can find their clients easily. It’s clean, it’s user-friendly. It is quite pretty.”

“It’s a beautiful thing. I hope we get some good comments,” Parrish said. “I’m very proud of the product that they’ve accomplished here.”