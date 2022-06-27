LUBBOCK, Texas— The Fourth of July is near and Lubbock and surrounding areas have some things planned.

Lubbock will be hosting its 32nd annual “4th on Broadway” celebration on Monday, July 4. The celebration will include a parade, live music, and the night will cap off with a at 10 p.m. at Mackenzie Park.

Buffalo Springs Lake will have an annual fireworks show Saturday, July 2 at sunset. Armbands will be on sale until Friday. Armbands for individuals 12 and up are $15, children under 10 and senior citizens 65 and over are $10, and children under 5 get in for free.

Ransom Canyon will host two parades this weekend. A boat parade on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. followed by burgers served by volunteer firefighters. The following day, there will be another parade beginning at 10:00 a.m. and barbeque at 2 p.m. Tickets will be sold for the barbeque as part of a fundraiser for volunteer firefighters. Tickets will be $15 for individuals over 12 and $12 for children under 12.

We will provide updates as information about the holiday comes in.