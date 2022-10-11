LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple was arrested for physically and sexually abusing two minors, according to an arrest warrant.

According to the arrest warrant, Ralph Ramirez, 38, sexually abused two minors for an extended period and Stacey Ibarra, 37, knew of the abuse and did nothing to prevent it from happening.

One of the victims told the investigator that Ramirez came into her room to sexually assault her over two-to-three-year period, according to the warrant.

Ramirez was charged with multiple counts of Indecency with a Child and Ibarra was charged with Injury to a Child, Elderly Individual, or Disabled Individual.

As of Tuesday evening, Ramirez, and Ibarra both remained in the custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center. Ramirez was held on a $200,000 bond and Ibarra was held on a $75,000 bond.