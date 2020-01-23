Lubbock couple barbecues the competition at Kansas City Barbeque Society

Images of Matt and Sarah Walker from Kansas City Barbeque Society

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) said its 2019 Team of the Year Points Chase Pitmasters are Matt and Sarah Walker from Lubbock.

“Matt and Sarah ousted over 2,600 other pitmasters from around the world in our annual barbecue points chase competitor series; sweeping all 4 meat categories and taking home the Overall Grand Champion trophy,” KCBS said.

“We sure are proud that they are Patrick Mahomes’ fans from his Texas Tech days,” KCBS said from Kansas city.

“We here in Kansas City are pretty pumped about Football and BBQ these days,” KCBS said.

KCBS explained to EverythingLubbock.com that there is a tradition for the winner of the ribs category. The previous year’s winner provides a custom-made jacket for the new winner.

It just so happened that Matt and Sarah ended up providing custom-made jackets for each other. And as KCBS described it, it made for a cute photo.

KCBS has members throughout Texas, the United States and 42 countries.

