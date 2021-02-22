When Spur residents lost water, Lubbock couple stepped up with big donation

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Lubbock citizens donated 60 cases of water to the City of Spur after a winter storm left city with no water.

On Sunday, the City of Spur thanked Gracie and William, of Lubbock, via Facebook. The post said the pair bought and donated those cases of water.

A spokesperson for the City of Spur said the community was very thankful for the act of kindness.

“Just blessed. Just humbled that someone from lubbock saw that we were having so many issues wit water and not having water for days. we just felt like you know where an hour away and some saw that and thought of us ” said Barbie Norman, with the City of Spur.

Norman said on Sunday, 66 meters, or houses, had busted water pipes. Norman added that the community of Spur pulled together with residents Joe and Less Fincher bringing in a large tanker full of 5,500 gallons of non-drinking water for citizens to use for things like their toilets.

Citizens of Spur who need non-potable water (non-potable means not for drinking) can take their own jugs to the community center and fill up. For those citizens who need drinking water, the Facebook post said the city had some available.