Lubbock couple donates total of 90 cases of water to surrounding cities

LUBBOCK, Texas — One Lubbock couple donated almost 100 cases of water to the City of Dickens and the City of Spur after people were left without water damage from the winter storm.

“A friend of mine that lives in Dickens was telling me that they were having to boil water, and in some cases, they didn’t have any water. They had to shut down everything. It had something to do with water supply,” said Gracie Gomez, one of the water donors.

Louise Jones, the City of Spur mayor, said they didn’t anticipate the winter storm to cause so much damage to their water system.

“We are on White River Lake, and we got a call from Shane saying we were losing quite a bit of water, and at some point, we were losing like 300 gallons a minute,” said Jones.

Jones said the water issue became so bad that they called for volunteers to go to each house to make sure meters were working.

“If they found a leak, we tagged that meter, and then, if there was a leak, we would shut it off,” said Jones.

Gomez said she had never been to Spur but decided that she and her husband should donate cases of water.

“My husband worked all night the night before, and I was ready, and I said, “Wanna take a little ride with me to Spur and Dickens?”

Gomez and her husband wound up giving the City of Dickens 30 cases and 60 cases to the City of Spur.

Jones said the donation from the couple was a surprise.

“We didn’t even know this blessing was coming–and they came, and I met them at the community, and we unloaded their 60 cases of water, and while they were there, people were coming, so we just really appreciate their donation,” said Jones.