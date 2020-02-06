Lubbock couple gets hitched at halftime during Super Bowl 54

Breaking News
LUBBOCK Texas — One Lubbock couple got married during halftime at a Super Bowl watch party.

Cathy Vick and Dale Bedsole knew that they wanted to get married in February but they had not been able to find a venue that worked with their plans.

“I said, ‘You know what?’, We are going to be at the minister’s house for the Superbowl anyway, let’s just ask him if he’ll just hurry and marry us while we are there,” Vick said.

The couple decided to make it even more special by surprising guests at the party.

“I felt really nervous,” she said. “We had taken our dress up clothes, we were in our chief attire to begin with and so right before half time we went in and changed into our dress up clothes.”

Bedsole said the moment and the wedding could not have been better.

“It meant a lot to get married in front of all the people we met in church,” said Bedsole. “We met in Sunday school and we were around people who knew us when we first met each other.”

