LUBBOCK, Texas — Twelve-year old Evie Williams suffered an unexpected brain aneurysm in May 2022 and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

Local couple Matthew and Taylor Lovas came across a LinkedIn post from her mother Irene Williams and knew they had to step in and help the family even though they were complete strangers.

“I don’t even think I knew they were in Lubbock matter of fact,” Matthew Lovas said. “They happened to live right down the street from where we lived, and it was kind of like wow.”

“With Evie being so young and us having two young children it just hit close to home,” Taylor Lovas said.

Evie had no history of medical problems but was diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

“As a mom I can only imagine what she is going through and to have to think about all the medical bills on top of that. My husband wanted to come up with a way to ease that burden,” Taylor said.

“I’ve been playing golf [since a] young age and I thought that would be a good way,” Matthew said. “I asked my wife hey do you want to do this, and she was like yea I think this is a good idea.”

The couple reached out to the Williams family who was accepting of the generous offer.

Evie’s father Toby Williams told EverythingLubbock.com in a statement:

“We are grateful to the Lovas family for putting this together. Seeing the kindness of strangers, it’s people like that on the South Plains we are grateful for.”

“I think if we can get the community together and just let them know hey you are not alone. We want to help you in any way we can, it makes you feel good,” Taylor said.

Evie is at home recovering but is still in a minimally conscious state, her dad says therapy is the focus now to get her back on track.

With all the community coming together there is just more prayers that’s going to help lift her, help heal her the Williams family and make it all whole again,” Matthew said.

The Charity Golf Tournament will be help Saturday, September 30th at the Meadowbrook Canyon Creek Golf Course.

If you would like to be a sponsor or sign up to be a player reach out to Matthew at

713-449-4847 or Taylor at 832-541-5369.

You may also send a donation via Evie’s GoFundMe Page.