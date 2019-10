LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock couple was indicted on Tuesday after a child in their care tested positive for high levels of methamphetamine.

Justin Newsom, 37, and Chastitie Condren, 38, were both charged with placing a child in imminent danger. They also tested positive for high levels of methamphetamine, according to court records.

Newsom was released late September on a $35,000 bond. Condren was released at the same time on a $30,000 bond.