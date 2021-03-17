Lubbock couple, owners of the Sunshine Smoke House, take plea deal, selling cocaine

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock couple accepted plea deals related to charges of selling cocaine.

In 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking organization in Lubbock, court documents said.

On June 28, 2020, a confidential informant purchased 45.62 grams of cocaine from Raul Perez III and his wife, Krystal Ramos, court documents said.

The maximum sentence for Ramos is three years in prison and a maximum of a $250,000 fine. For Perez, it would be 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

In 2020, Perez and Ramos were arrested and accused of operating a drug ring disguised as their barbecue business, Smoker and Sunshine Smoke House trailer.

Perez and Ramon will be sentenced at a later date.

Updated and corrected: The maximum sentence for Perez is 20 years.

