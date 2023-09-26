LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock couple, Jonathan and Nalani Madrid are the masterminds behind the “HorrOddity Expo,” an event that celebrates the weird and local art in the South Plains.

Nalani told EverythingLubbock.com that she and her husband decided to create the event to give creators in the horror genre a place to showcase their work due to the market being very small.

The Madrids own Cucuy’s Oddities & Collectibles, a business that creates “creepy and scary home decor and jewelry,” according to its official social media page.

Nalani said it can be difficult to own a business that caters to fans of horror due to the misconceptions people have of the horror genre. Nalani said people tend to think horror fans are violent, worship satan, and have an obsession with serial killers.

“The most terrifying I’ve met have the most proper, and the most giving has been the one that look the creepiest,” Nalani said.

The HorrOdity Expo was set to take place on Saturday, October 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Prima Vista Center located in the 400 block of Inler Avenue. Nalani stressed the event was family-friendly event that would offer trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating for children.