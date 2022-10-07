LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple received the Community Connector award from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Optimum on Friday at the football game between Frenship and Midland Legacy.

Randy and Luann Curry received a commemorative football, and a $1,000 donation will be made to the Tiger program in their honor.

“The Curry’s are Frenship graduates and longtime Tiger fans who have been taking Frenship sports and graduation photos since the 90s,” the press release said

The presentation took place between the first and second quarter of the game.