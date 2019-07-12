Lubbock couple spends honeymoon stuck on cruise ahead of tropical storm

Gulf of Mexico — A Lubbock couple on their honeymoon cruise from Mexico to Galveston are hoping for a safe trip home after discovering their ship is in the path of Tropical Storm Barry.

John Reyes and his wife said their ship left Mexico on Wednesday, when conditions were still sunny. When they woke up Thursday morning, it was a completely different scene.

“It’s been raining all morning and the boat’s been rocking quite a bit,” said Reyes.

According to Reyes, the storm weather conditions progressively worsened throughout the day. He added crews on the ship closed off the deck in order to keep people away from the edge, and have just asked people to stay calm as they navigate the ship back to the port.

“They said to expect for a bit of inclement weather and just to remain calm in the tropical storm,” Reyes said. “It seem like they have slowed down a lot actually from what we were going last night.”

The waves are prompting many people to get seasick, Reyes said. To combat it, they wore anti-nausea patches.

“Most of us had lunch but some of them couldn’t eat because it’s rocking so bad right now,” Reyes said.

Reyes said he married his wife three years ago, but due to their hectic work schedules could not take a trip until this week. Despite the impending inclement weather, Reyes said they are trying to make the most of the rest of this trip.

“It’s still an experience and I guess we just hope for the best,” he said.

The ship is not due to reach Galveston until 7 a.m. Friday morning.