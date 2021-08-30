Lubbock couple volunteers to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas — Rudy and Marta Zapata are volunteers with the Salvation Army. They spent their morning helping pack up food and supplies for Hurricane Ida survivors. According to the Salvation Army, Rudy will be in one of 19 vehicles leaving Texas heading towards Louisiana.

Rudy was instructed to head towards Baton Rouge, but he said that may all depend on the treacherous journey ahead of them.

“Damage in a lot of counties. We have our hands full. We’re going to be busy. There is millions of people without power from what I understand,” Rudy said.

Red Cross Executive Director Kiley Murray said they’re preparing to have hundreds of volunteers on the ground.

“We had over 500 volunteers ready to step into action,” Murray said. “I think we had close to 700 on the ground by the end of the day today.”

The Salvation Army and Red Cross said they are still assessing the damage and what resources are needed in the wake of the hurricane. For those who want to help can donate at the Salvation Army’s website and the Red Cross’ website.