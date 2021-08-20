Lubbock courts make adjustments amid pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the Hub City, Lubbock’s city and county courts are taking measures to keep people safe.

William Eichman III, judge for the 134th district court, said all of their hearings had moved to zoom and that jury trials were postponed.

“We just don’t want to bring a bunch of citizens together and be part of the problem, we want to be part of the solution, and if that means delaying a trial a month, well, that’s a small price to pay,” said Eichman.

Downstairs at the county courthouse, Justice of the Peace Jim Hansen said they have been doing hearings virtually almost the entire pandemic.

“It was just looking like recently we were going to be able to, but then that new strain of COVID came out, but we are back to still doing everything virtually,” said Hansen.

Hansen said people are still able to walk into the building and file a case and pay tickets.

The Cityy of Lubbock’s municipal court building is requiring masks and screening people for COVID.

Aimee Tayag, a court administrator for the City of Lubbock Municipal Court, said bench and jury trials have been delayed through September.

“People can come in and take care of their parking citations, traffic citations, city ordinance citations, city ordinance citations,” said Tayag. “We have an online website where they can play for certain citations.”

Tayag said that people who are concerned about going to the courthouse when it’s busy could call the courthouse to find out who much traffic is going through the building.