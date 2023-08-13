LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) announced Dr. Ryan C. Owen completed the first robotic surgery for pelvic organ prolapse in an independent freestanding surgery center in West Texas.

Pelvic organ prolapse surgery (sacrocolpopexy) is a surgical procedure that treats the connective tissues or muscles with the body cavity is weak and unable to hold the pelvis in its natural orientation, according to the press release.

Traditionally, a surgery like this is an open surgery through a 6 to 8 inch incision in the abdomen, but with the robotic technology the advantages are greater.

According to the press release, smaller incisions, faster recovery, less painful and the decrease risk of infection.

“ I’m excited to offer our community the most innovative procedures using robotic surgical techniques,” said Dr. Owen, “and doing so at the top-rated ambulatory surgery center in West Texas means the best possible outcomes and highest satisfaction for my patients.”