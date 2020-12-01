Lubbock COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 38%

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of November 30, Lubbock’s seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was just over 38 percent, according to data provided by the city and compiled by EverythingLubbock.com.

The seven-day test positivity rate is the total number of new positive COVID-19 cases in a seven-day period, compared to the total number of tests performed.

In the seven days between November 24 and November 30, Lubbock reported 3,084 new COVID-19 cases and performed 8,063 COVID-19 tests. This means that of all the people tested for COVID-19 in Lubbock, 38 percent came back positive.

According to the data, the number of tests performed in the span of a week in Lubbock went from just over 14,000 on November 26 to just over 8,000 on November 30.

According to Johns Hopkins University, a high positivity rate can indicate that not enough testing is being performed. However, Johns Hopkins said positivity rate is not a measure of how prevalent the virus is in a given community.

