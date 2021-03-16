Lubbock COVID-19 Vaccine clinic offers extra doses to walk-ins

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center COVID-19 vaccine site had 300 extra doses available for residents to take advantage of.

Those 50 years or older are now eligible along with individuals under 1A, 1B and 1C guidelines, which is why folks like Hector Tavera, 63, and his mother Gertrude Hernandez, 96, took priority in todays walk-in process.

“We’ve been trying to get it and for some reason we haven’t gotten it earlier,” said Tavera “But today’s the day, baby.”

However with hundreds of extra shots up for grabs, even students like Lindsey Fuller and Megan Gower, both 21, were able to make it out.

“I’ve been waiting for an opportunity to get the vaccine and I heard through one of my professors there were appointments available, so I went on over,” said Gower.

Especially with a busy schedule during the school year, Fuller says it was nice to find the time and the process took no time at all.

The City of Lubbock also announced they still have openings on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday this week, all of which can be scheduled on Select-A-Seat.