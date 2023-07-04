LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was seriously injured following a crash near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Quaker Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the initial call came in at 12:13 p.m. and the crash involved three vehicles.

LPD also said three other people suffered moderate injuries.

According to a LBKAlert, MSF would be closed for westbound traffic from the 19th Street exit to Quaker avenue

