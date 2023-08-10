LUBBOCK, Texas — Anthony Autry, the son of Robin Grasso, 58, who died on Saturday after a motorcycle crash in front of their home, described the tragedy as a “freak accident.”

The Lubbock Police Department previously said officers were called to the 6100 block of Sherman Avenue at 3:51 p.m.

Autry told EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday he got the bike for his mom since they had been going through a difficult time lately. Autry said Grasso came from a family of bikers and had been riding almost her whole life. But this was the first bike of her own.

Since the bike was new to Grasso, Autry said she was just going to ride it up the street. Autry said his mother had just got home from her job at Woody’s. Autry pulled the bike out and faced it towards the road. Grasso got on, put it into gear and lost balance after hitting a curb as she pulled out. Autry said Grasso bounced to another curb, hit a car port and slammed into a neighbor’s parked SUV.

“She just pulled out of our driveway,” Autry said. “I was screaming, and my neighbors all started coming to help.”

Grasso was taken by EMS to University Medical Center. Autry said his mother had previous medical issues, which led to internal bleeding. He said she passed away Saturday night.

Grasso’s son said she had a “hard and tough life,” but it never stopped her from being a good person. She ran away from California and moved to Lubbock when she was just 15. Autry said his family lost his older brother, Dustin, when he was only 27. Dustin’s birthday was the day before the crash that took Grasso’s life, Autry said.

Autry described his mother as a kind, loving person who was full of life. Autry said Grasso would give a stranger the shirt off her back. Grasso was the type of person who would spend her last dollar to help someone. Autry said Grasso was a “good-hearted soul.”

Autry said Grasso would do anything to make someone laugh or smile, even if it was a small gesture. She was known to make cards and gifts for people going through a tough time. For some holidays, Grasso and Autry liked to give homemade meals to strangers. Autry said Grasso believed the “smallest things had the biggest impacts.”

“That was our goal every day,” Autry said. “To make small impacts.”

Autry said funeral services for Grasso were set to take place at Sanders Funeral Home on Friday at 2:00 p.m.