Lubbock crews prepare for winter weather with snowplows

LUBBOCK, Texas – As winter weather approaches, the City of Lubbock is preparing to clear roads and monitor conditions for the next 18 hours.

If Lubbock accumulates at least 4 inches of snow, the city’s public works department will deploy snowplows to clear roads of ice and snow.

“You don’t wanna try to fight these things from behind. You need to get ahead of them,” said Mike Gilliland, the city’s public works director.

The trucks will first begin to plow slow along “emergency routes” where fire stations, EMS stations, hospitals are located. Then the trucks will move to plow snow along major highways and overpasses such as I-27, Loop 289, and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Crews hen begin to remove ice and snow from major street thoroughfares such as University Avenue, Slide Road, 19th Street, 82nd Street, and others.

Most importantly, city officials asks residents to “drive to the conditions” and slow down when approaching flashing lights.

“Protect the public and protect our guys,” said Gilliland.