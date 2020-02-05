Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Abernathy ISD Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County Schools Bright Horizons Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Children's Orchard Academy Christ the King School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Dawson ISD DBS Kids Denver City ISD Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II First Christian Child Development Center Frenship ISD Harmony Science Academy Kids are Cool Kidz Kare Inc Klondike ISD Lamesa ISD Learning Tree Children's Academy Loop ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premiere High School Region 17 ESC Richard Milburn Academy Sands CISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Pre-School and PDO StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Stepping Stones Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue Trinity Christian Schools Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wellman-Union ISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

Lubbock crews prepare for winter weather with snowplows

LUBBOCK, Texas – As winter weather approaches, the City of Lubbock is preparing to clear roads and monitor conditions for the next 18 hours.

If Lubbock accumulates at least 4 inches of snow, the city’s public works department will deploy snowplows to clear roads of ice and snow.

“You don’t wanna try to fight these things from behind. You need to get ahead of them,” said Mike Gilliland, the city’s public works director.

The trucks will first begin to plow slow along “emergency routes” where fire stations, EMS stations, hospitals are located. Then the trucks will move to plow snow along major highways and overpasses such as I-27, Loop 289, and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Crews hen begin to remove ice and snow from major street thoroughfares such as University Avenue, Slide Road, 19th Street, 82nd Street, and others.

Most importantly, city officials asks residents to “drive to the conditions” and slow down when approaching flashing lights.

“Protect the public and protect our guys,” said Gilliland.

