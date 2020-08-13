Lubbock cruise worker talks isolation after two months stranded on ship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Being stranded on a cruise ship during a pandemic might sound pretty good at first but not if you’re trapped in a windowless room for weeks.

For Alex Adkins, his stint as a theater technician beginning in January on board the MS Freedom of the Seas for Royal Caribbean started as a dream job then turned into a two month nightmare.

“Every week, they were telling us, ‘Oh yeah, you’ll be getting off, oh yeah, you’ll be getting off,’ and then it kept not happening because the CDC apparently thinks everyone on a cruise ship is an incubus of viral plague [sic],” Adkins said.

After the pandemic hit the United States in March, Adkins’ ship had to evacuate its passengers, but the crew wasn’t allowed to leave due to regulations from the CDC.

Adkins said that for the first 10 days, it was “like a vacation,” and employees were allowed to roam the ship and enjoy the restaurants and pools.

However, the “vacation” didn’t last long. The captain announced the employees had to isolate in their cabins for three days, and Adkins said it just went downhill from there.

“The 72 hours go by, and we’re all annoyed. But it’s like, ‘it will be three days, it’s fine.’ Then, we were told that isolation is extended, and then, it’s radio silence,” Adkins said.

The three days trapped in his windowless cabin turned into three more. Later, he was finally allowed to move to a new cabin with windows, but the isolation and the lack of information would continue for weeks.

“It just got so frustrating. We were being teased and essentially forgotten about,” Adkins said.

The CDC issued a “no sail” order that forced cruise lines to keep employees on board unless executives agreed to a set of conditions to isolate them from the public upon disembarkment, such as chartering planes and banning public transport, hotels and restaurants and more until they were cleared.

If employees violated the agreement, the executives could risk fines or even imprisonment.

Even though Adkins said he understood the thinking behind the rules, he was going stir crazy in his small room with spotty wifi and food deliveries.

“I can’t- I can’t be here anymore,” Adkins said.

The ship allowed crew members without windows or balconies to take scheduled trips outside — with social distancing enforced.

But on May 13, Adkins and his shipmates got some much-needed good news.

Royal Caribbean told the crew they were chartering three planes to get them home. Adkins hopped on a flight to Oklahoma City and from there took a bus the cruise line had also chartered to get to Lubbock.

On May 14 — two months after the ship evacuated passengers — he was home. Now, he works for a wedding videography company.

He added that while he’s glad to be in Lubbock, he was initially worried about what he would encounter back on land. He still fears for his shipmates who faced the ship’s lockdown and now unemployment.

“My heart really goes out to them right now because they don’t know on cruise ships or on land, when they’re going to get their jobs back,” Adkins said.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean told KAMC news that during the crew’s extended isolation on board, the company’s first priority was to get their crew members back home. Below is their statement sent to KAMC News:

“We are working closely with the CDC and governments around the world to repatriate our crew. As of today, we have less than 1,000 crew onboard across our fleet, including those who are working on the ships.”