LUBBOCK, Texas– The friends and family of 23-year-old Nickolas Wood created a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his funeral arrangements and for “the two children [he] leaves behind.”

Woods lost his life on Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash at 19th Street and Frankford Avenue.

The GoFundMe said Wood was the “best dad, son, sibling, uncle, friend, and so much more.”

“If you ever needed anything- Nick was there. He brought so much joy to everyone he knew,” the GoFundMe said.

The page encouraged those who can’t donate to “please embrace the family in your prayers.”

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.