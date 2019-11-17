Lubbock Dance team heading to Disney to perform in parade

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Dance Gallery School of Dance is heading to Disneyland to perform in the Dance the Magic Parade, for the premiere of Frozen 2. Some groups will begin leaving on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Karla McNeill, owner and director for the school said a total of 62 dancers will be attending the parade.

“We will be there for the weekend, and they are performing ‘Let it Go’ down Main Street USA,” McNeill said.

McNeill said she held auditions for the parade in March, and began rehearsals in August.

“We began rehearsals in August. We’ve been hitting rehearsals every weekend since then,” McNeill said.

This is the group’s fourth time performing at the parade. Dancer, Kinley Jeffers, said they work very hard to prepare.

“It’s not easy, but it teaches me how to manage everything,” Jeffers said.

Henry Johnson is the only male in the dance group. He said it’s his first time performing in the parade.

“I’m excited for the rides obviously, but I’m also excited for the dance because we’ve been practicing, and I’m ready to perform it,” Johnson said.