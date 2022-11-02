LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said that crews were called to the scene of a gas leak at 10:14 a.m. that caused a precautionary evacuation of Here We Grow Daycare at 13405 Quaker Avenue.

In a statement on social media, LFR said that the children were temporarily relocated to Lubbock Cooper Elementary School where parents could pick up their children.

LFR said firefighters arrived on scene at 10:19 a.m. and were still monitoring the scene along with Atmos Energy.

Around 12:00 p.m., LFR and Atmos said the leak was controlled. Children would remain at Cooper Elementary until the last child was picked up.