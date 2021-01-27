Lubbock dentist charged with child pornography still has active dental license

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners, Lubbock Dentist Dr. Jason White still had an active dental license as of Wednesday.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to TSBDE to ask why the dental license for White, 41, was still listed as ‘active.’

“Thank you for your inquiry,” the response said. “TSBDE is aware that Dr. White was recently arrested and is currently in jail pending trial for charges of child pornography. TSBDE is closely monitoring the situation.”

White has been charged with child pornography at the federal level as well as sexual performance of a child by state prosecutors.

According to the federal charges, White provided adult sexual devices to three minors, including a 13-year-old. He also requested videos and sexually explicit content from the minors via text messages and received and distributed at least one image of child pornography.

On Monday, a federal magistrate ruled that White cannot be released from jail while a federal pornography case against him proceeds.

White was arrested January 14 after multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI and Homeland Security executed a search warrant at his dental practice.