Lubbock dentist indicted, accused of making and distributing child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas — A well-known Lubbock dentist, Jason White, was indicted Wednesday for production of child pornography, receipt and distribution of child pornography and enticement of a minor.

White, 41, had already been charged by federal prosecutors even before the indictment. While indictments sometimes shed new light on a case, this particular indictment did not include new details. An indictment means a grand jury believes there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

However, the indictment included a forfeiture clause. If convicted, the indictment calls for White to lose his home in the 4400 block of 10th Street and the 966-acre Drop Tine Draw Ranch in Garza County.

White was arrested in mid-January and in late January a federal magistrate ruled that White cannot be released from custody while the case remains pending. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Thursday morning.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Lubbock Police Department executed a search warrant at White’s dentistry office. In addition to the criminal charges, A Lubbock family sued White for $10 million or more – accusing him of running a child pornography business.