Lubbock dentist Jason White sued for unpaid bills, court documents reveal

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock dentist at the center of a child pornography investigation has been sued by a local dental manufacturing and customization business for delinquent payments.

According to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, C37 Dental Arts, PLLC of Lubbock said Jason P. White, DDS, PA owes past due amounts totaling $16,241.05.



C37 Dental Arts, PLLC manufactures and customizes items such as crowns, bridges, dentures and other dental products.

The lawsuit states that beginning on November 12, 2020 through January 12, 2021, C37 Dental Arts, PLLC delivered its products to White on an open account. Those products were then used by Dr. White in the treatment of his patients.

Invoices and statements were sent to White, the court documents noted. Despite receiving the invoices and statements, he had not paid the past due amounts.



“Dr. White was recently jailed for serious charges at the state and federal level. Now, due to the unpaid amounts owed by Dr. White, his confinement, and inability to practice dentistry, C37 is left with no other choice but to file this lawsuit,” the documents noted.



White was arrested on January 14, 2021 after multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI and Homeland Security executed a search warrant at his dental practice and his residence.



The plaintiff seeks monetary relief of less than $250,000.

