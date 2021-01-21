Lubbock dentist sued for $10 million — accused of running a child porn business

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock family sued Dentist Jason Paul White for $10 million or more Thursday morning. The lawsuit claimed White coerced a teenage boy into making videos of sexual conduct.

White, 41, was arrested at his practice January 14.

According to the lawsuit from Attorney Kevin Glasheen, White took a then 16-year-old minor on a hunting trip where he gave him alcohol.

According to the lawsuit, White had the child pull down his pants so that he could trim the child’s pubic hair with a hair grooming tool. White then told the child to send him videos of himself masturbating to repay him for the pubic hair grooming tool.

Furthermore, White told the minor he could use the videos in his “porn business” and offered to pay the child for the videos once he reached the age of 17, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, several business partners were involved in the “porn business.”

Most of White’s “salacious behavior” occurred at a ranch in Post and is also co-owned by White and his business partners, according to the lawsuit.

In December 2020, the Lubbock Police Department received a tip from two parents that White had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with their underaged children, according to a press release.

White provided adult sexual devices to three underaged males, including a 13-year-old, according to the release. He also requested videos and sexually explicit content from the minors via text messages and received and distributed at least one image of child pornography.

The lawsuit said, “White has solicited minors to engage in sex acts on video for payment and has likely disseminated the images and videos to prominent individuals.”

“Other unnamed accomplices assisted Defendant White in the promotion of child pornography not only for their own deviant sexual gratification, but also to run a ‘porn business’ that sold images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

White was arrested recently on federal charges but later also charged at the state level. He was charged with both possession of child pornography and “sexual performance of a child.”

Use the video player above to see Attorney Kevin Glasheen taking questions from news reporters about the lawsuit.

The following is a press release from the family’s attorney:

PRESS RELEASE – Child-Sex-Abuse Lawsuit Filed Against Lubbock Dentist Jason Paul White

Attorney Kevin Glasheen and the personal injury law firm of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP filed a lawsuit Thursday morning in Lubbock County District Court on behalf of a minor child alleging that he was sexually assaulted by Jason Paul White, DDS. To protect the identity of the minor child and his parent, their names are withheld, and pseudonyms are used in the lawsuit.

A PDF copy of the lawsuit that was filed can be viewed and downloaded here .

Attorney Kevin Glasheen said, “We are going to do everything the law allows to make Jason White pay for this horrible crime.” Glasheen says he would like anyone who has information about sexual abuse by Jason White to contact the law firm at 806-203-7996.

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP is a personal injury law firm that focuses on cases involving catastrophic injuries and death. The law firm has offices in Lubbock, El Paso, Odessa, Austin and Albuquerque.