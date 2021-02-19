Lubbock dentist under sealed court order to not wreck his property value while subject to criminal case

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two days after Jason White, a well-known Lubbock dentist, was indicted, a secret court order was filed to prevent him from wrecking the value of his property.

According to court documents, the order specified White could not dissipate “assets subject to forfeiture,” including his house and/or ranch.

The indictment called for White to forfeit the property to the federal government if convicted.

Federal prosecutors claimed in court records that White used the property to commit crimes–specifically enticement and sexual abuse of minors.

Documents filed February 12 said a court-approved restraining order was filed to stop White from disposing of his house, apartment, 966-acre ranch and $35,000 before the trial.

The restraining order was unsealed Friday, according to court documents.