Lubbock dialysis & transplant families need grocery help

Amie Duemer, South Plains Kidney Foundation Executive Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their efforts to help Lubbock kidney disease patients.

It is extremely difficult for patients to get the groceries they need under normal circumstances, because their diet must be renal-friendly. In light of challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is even more risky for patients to hunt for groceries. Since grocery stores are often bare of essentials, the South Plains Kidney Foundation asked for help collecting emergency pantry items that are shelf-stable and sealed.

Renal Diet Friendly Food List:

Low Sodium or No Salt Added (Canned or Pouch) Tuna, Crab, Chicken, Salmon or Turkey

Egg Noodles

Noodles/Pasta (Raw: Macaroni, Spaghetti, Penne, ect.)

White Rice

Unsalted Peanut Butter or Almond Butter

Low Sodium Canned Vegetables, Asparagus, Carrots, Green Beans, Peas, Corn, Yellow Squash, Wax Beans, Okra

Cranberry, Apple, or Grape Juice cans or boxes

Cold Cereal (NO Bran, Granola, or cereal with dried fruit)

Hot Cereal (Cream of Wheat, Grits, Malt-O-Meal)

Fruit Cups or Canned (Packed in Water or Juice), Pears, Peaches, Mixed Fruit, Applesauce, Pineapple, Apricots, Berries, Mandarin Oranges/Tangerine *** NO HEAVY SYRUP, RAISINS, DRIED FRUIT

Mayonnaise

Jelly (Sugar Free)

Graham Crackers

Vanilla Wafers

Low Sodium Ritz Crackers

Plain Unsalted or Low Sodium Crackers

Sugar Free Hard Candy, Jelly Beans, Mints

Sugar Free Chewing Gum

Other supplies are welcome as well: Hand sanitizers, Lysol, Clorox, paper towels, toilet paper, etc.

Monetary donations are also always welcome to help. Your donation is a tax deductible gift. (The South Plains Kidney Foundation is a 501c3.) The online link to donate can be found here.

We can’t thank you enough for being a hero to this vulnerable population!

Dialysis centers and drop off or pick up will also be available, please contact Amie Duemer at 806-283-7357 to make arrangements. More information: www.SouthPlainsKidney.com