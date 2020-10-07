Lubbock Dispatcher Ed Peacher retires after 43 years of service

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday was last day of work for Ed Peacher who served the Lubbock community as a dispatcher for more than 43 years. With 9-1-1 calls, he’s been the man behind the phone – dispatching hundreds of police officers and fire fighters to citizens in distress.

“Even if it’s a safe situation, anything can go wrong,” said Peacher. “And those officers those firefighters… we are their protectors. Don’t ever, ever lose sight of that.”

He started working in 1977 as a dispatcher for the Lubbock Police Department.

“There was no computers to remind you — to tell you who to send,” said Peacher, reflecting on the early years in his career. “We would keep up with the other call sheets coming in. So pretty much everything was mental.”

In 1997, he started dispatching primarily for Lubbock Fire and Rescue. No matter what call came in — he was always quick to get the word out.

He served both citizens and first responders.

“You’ve got to remember that they are flesh and body, that you are the life-link to get them the help that they need and protect them,” said Peacher.

As for the officers and firefighters he dispatched over the radio, “They could tell when my voice, when I was angry. They could tell when I was saying guys pay attention. This is a real McCoy. Okay. And so — you do a lot of things with your voice.”

While life hasn’t always been easy for Peacher, he explained that he tries to see the good in the world.

“I’m sitting here having lost my leg to bone cancer, my right leg to bone cancer at the age of 10,” said Peacher. “In my heart I believe God rebuked the the bone cancer and kept me alive to further down the road agitate individuals on police and fire radio.”

Although his time working with first-responders is over, Peacher’s role as the first one in line in the call to protect Lubbock citizens leaves a legacy for dispatchers everywhere. As he heads into retirement, Peacher explained his message for the community.

“Look out for each other,” said Peacher. “Get to know your neighbor. Just look after your neighbors. That’s the most important thing you can do.”