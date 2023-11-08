Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of November 8, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s District 1 Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia is set to host a community meeting on November 13 to discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter, according to a press release.

Representatives from Lubbock Power & Light will be available to answer questions about picking a new electric provider when the option becomes available.