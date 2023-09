LUBBOCK, Texas — District 4 Councilmember Steve Massengale and District 5 Councilmember Dr. Jennifer Wilson will host a joint community meeting on September 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Alcove Trails Middle School.

The press release said the meeting will discuss the Solid Waste Department’s proposed transfer station project.

Director of Solid Waste, Brenda Haney, will give a presentation on the project and answer questions from the community.