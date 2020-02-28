Lubbock doctor back in jail, accused of violating probation

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dr. Brianne Nichole Williams, 40, was arrested on February 21 and accused of a parole violation.

Image of Brianne Williams from Lubbock County Detention Center

Williams accepted a plea deal in October 2018 for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deception. Williams admitted in the court case she used pre-signed prescription forms from another doctor to get Hydromorphone.

She was sentenced to five years of probation. On Wednesday, additional court records were filed.

“Williams violated these conditions of probation by using and possessing heroin and cocaine, both illegal controlled substances,” the new court records said.

“On July 12, 2019, Williams admitted to her probation officer that she had used heroin on or about June 23, 2019. On January 28, 2020, Williams admitted to her probation officer that she had used cocaine or heroin in October, November, and December 2019, and January 2020,” court records said.

Prosecutors asked that her probation be revoked and that she be ordered to “serve a sentence as determined by the court.”

Williams medical license in Texas is permanently suspended until she requests that it be reinstated, according to official documents from the Texas Medical Board.

