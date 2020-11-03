Lubbock doctor Juan Fitz dies from COVID-19

Correction: The information the original version of this was provided by Latino Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock doctor died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications, according to a report by Latino Lubbock.

Dr. Juan Fitz passed away.

Fitz was a member of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians for 33 years. He served as an emergency physician in West Texas.

Covenant Health provided the following statement Tuesday afternoon after the initial version of this story was published:

The Covenant Health family is devastated by the passing of Dr. Juan Fitz. Dr. Fitz dedicated his life to caring for the sick and vulnerable, working in the emergency department at Covenant Medical Center for almost 20 years. He was a pillar of excellence in our hospital as well as beloved leader in our Hispanic community.

“Our hearts are heavy after hearing about the loss of our dear friend and a wonderful physician, Dr. Juan Fitz,” Covenant Health CEO Richard Parks said. “Dr. Fitz was a powerful force both personally and professionally. With a big personality, you knew when Dr. Fitz walked into the room that he would steal the spotlight. He was a brilliant physician and with a passion for not only caring for patients, but for educating fellow and future health care workers. We thank him for the sacrifices he has made to ensure the good health and well-being of our community. We pray for the beautiful family he left behind and know that his legacy will never be forgotten.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow caregivers. We ask that you join us in lifting his family in prayer and respect the privacy of those who loved Dr. Fitz. We will not be making any more comments at this time.