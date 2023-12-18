LUBBOCK, Texas — Juan Kurdi, a Lubbock cardiologist, was suspended from practicing medicine in Texas after he was accused of writing fake prescriptions for over a dozen substances, according to Texas Medical Board public records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

The board said the controlled substances Kurdi prescribed included Oxycodone, Norco, Vyvanse, Diazepam, Alprazolam, Testosterone, Adderall, Tramadol, Xanax, Dextroamphetamine and others.

The Texas Board believes Kurdi would write the fake prescriptions to his patients, but would pick them up at the pharmacy for himself.

The court documents said Kurdi was suspended for at least a year. Kurdi had been practicing medicine in Texas since 2002.

Kurdi had been employed at Caprock Cardiovascular Center in Lubbock.

See below for the full disciplinary action issued by the Texas Medical Board.