Lubbock doctors, families react to Moderna’s new vaccine trial for young children

LUBBOCK, TX — Now that Moderna has begun testing vaccines on children as young as six months to 11-years-old, local infectious disease experts said the study is like the next weapon in our fight against the coronavirus. For families with young children, it’s also a sign of hope.

While kids don’t typically get severe cases of the virus, this research may help save the adults around them who could.

“Now if we want to protect adults and protect children and protect the country and the world, we need to vaccinate other susceptible humans who haven’t been as seriously infected. Those children and their parents want them to protect their grandparents, want them to protect their teachers, want them to protect their other friends,” Dr. Richard Lampe, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist for Texas Tech Physicians at Covenant Children’s, said.

The first group of kids in Moderna’s study have already gotten their first shots this week, and reports show they’re doing well. In the coming months, some of Moderna’s tests will occur here in Texas, down in Houston.

“The vaccines in children will work the same way as they do in adults,” Dr. Lampe said.

Moderna will enroll nearly 7,000 children under 12 across the United States and Canada as a part of these trials, and this research already feels very promising to some families hoping for vaccines for their kids.

Erin Gonzales is a family nurse practitioner in Sudan, TX, and she has two young children — her nine-year-old daughter Cooper and her five-year-old son Luke.

When Cooper got COVID-19 in November, Gonzales was worried sick. She thinks Moderna’s study will be critical in helping control the virus.

“I think that if we can implement a vaccine protocol for kids, that’s going to be excellent because it’s going to decrease the risk for everybody,” Gonzales said.

She has no doubt she wants her kids to get the vaccine when it’s made available.

“I think that it would be incredible if I could get my kiddos vaccinated before the next school year, before August, I think that would be awesome,” Gonzales said.

Lampe said the results from the study should be released this summer. He hopes that the FDA will approve vaccines for children sometime in the fall, and when it does, the kids in his family will be first in line.

“If we have a vaccine for children by the end of this year, I will be delighted,” Lampe said.